People You Should Know (Mar. 1, 2018)

Aviation
Steve Fanelli has joined Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics as a True Blue Power account manager – commercial airlines.
Banking
Fidelity Bank has promoted Dustin Girrens to the newly created position of residential lending manager for the Wichita market.
The Board of Directors of Community Bank of Wichita has promoted the following: Travis Carr to executive vice president, Brad Bugner to senior vice president, Erin Hamell to vice president.
Education
Joe Johnston has joined the Central Christian College of Kansas Advancement staff as a major gift officer.
Health Care
Wesley Medical Center has named Randi Koehn to serve as its new director of adult and pediatric trauma services.
Butler County EMS Director Chad Pore has received an EMS 10: Innovators in EMS 2017 Award from the Journal of Emergency Medical Services. He was recognized for redesigning the county’s ambulances to allow crew members to sit and wear a seat belt while caring for patients during transport.
Law
Bryant Parker has joined Klenda Austerman Law Firm. His areas of expertise include planning, zoning, the development process, city growth and economic development.
Manufacturing
Rich Lantz has become sales manager for construction in North America for battenfeld-cincinnati USA, based in McPherson.
Organizations
Josh Howell has joined Visit Wichita as sports sales manager.
Young Professionals of Wichita (YPW) has hired Ulises Gonzalez as program coordinator.
Real Estate
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty has added the following sales associates: Gina Sanders, Chris Klein, Lauren Fahsholtz, and Racheal Cummings, Wichita East; Kylie Dillon and Courtney Buffalo, Newton.
