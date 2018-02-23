Italian campaign promises gloss over grim economic realities

Taxi driver Claudio Falciola looks in the drives his taxi in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Italian economic pickup belies weaknesses in real economy, few of which are being addressed directly as politicians stump for March 4 national elections. Claudio Falciola joined millions of Italians who faced economic uncertainty when he lost his job in 2012 as a technician due to a long recession in the eurozone’s third-largest economy. Antonio Calanni AP Photo