Navajos settle Utah voting rights case over mail-in ballots

FILE - In this July 21, 2015, file photo, Carolyn Yazzie fills in her ballot at the Shiprock Chapter House in Shiprock, N.M., during the Navajo Nation's referendum election to decide the language qualifications for future leaders. Navajos who once worried they'd have to drive hours to cast their ballots in Utah say a new settlement is a step forward as tribes challenge what they call discriminatory voting practices around the United States. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah said Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, the settlement that requires tribal-accessible polling places and Navajo-language help is a victory for voting rights after a switch to mail-in voting left behind native voters. The Daily Times via AP, File Jon Austria