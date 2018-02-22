Business

Duterte: Labor ban to Kuwait stays, may be expanded

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 04:10 AM

MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine president says a ban on the deployment of workers to Kuwait, where a Filipina was found dead in a freezer, will continue and could be expanded to other countries where Filipino workers "suffer brutal treatment and human degradation."

President Rodrigo Duterte made the remarks Thursday after attending the wake of Joanna Demafelis in the central Philippine town of Sara, adding that he intends to file criminal charges against her employers, who are being hunted by Kuwaiti authorities.

Demafelis' body was found stuffed in a freezer on Feb. 6 in a Kuwait City apartment where it had reportedly been for more than a year. Philippine officials say her body bore torture marks and there were indications she was strangled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spirit opens new Five-Axis Center

View More Video