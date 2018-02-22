Public meeting is Thursday on natural gas rate proposal

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is holding a public meeting in Owensboro on Atmos Energy Corp.'s proposed natural gas base rate increase.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday in the Fiscal Court Room of Daviess County Court House.
PSC staff will give a presentation and have a question-and-answer period. Public comments will follow at about 6:30 p.m.
Atmos Energy seeks to increase its annual base revenue by about $10.4 million, or about 6.1 percent. Atmos estimates the adjusted rates would increase a typical residential monthly natural gas bill by just under $3, or about 5 ¾ percent.
A formal evidentiary hearing will be held March 22 in Frankfort and may be viewed live on the PSC website . Written comments will be accepted through the mail, from the PSC website or in person.
