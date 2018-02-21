Longtime Chevy dealer adding another brand with purchase from Brandon Steven

In a move that will expand its customer base and add a new car brand as well as a fourth store, the owners of Don Hattan Chevrolet are acquiring Eddy’s Ford of Augusta.
The deal is set to close March 1, said Jill Hattan, president and CEO of Don Hattan Dealerships.
The dealerships include the Chevrolet store in Park City as well as Don Hattan used car stores in Derby and El Dorado.
Hattan said she initially plans few changes to the Ford store in Augusta, which will have around 30 to 40 employees. But chief among them will be a new name: Don Hattan Ford.
“We will be making some changes … some smaller changes, modifications, to fit our business model,” she said.
Those early changes will include the addition of quick-lube service and some slight modifications to the inside of the building, Hattan said.
Longer term, she said, she’d like to add on to the Ford dealership’s service area as well as change customer amenities and the outside appearance of the building at 10004 Southwest Highway 54, which is just west of Augusta on the north side of the highway.
Ben Thomas, Hattan’s husband and a partner in the dealerships, will run the Ford store.
“He’ll be there managing the day-to-day operations,” she said, adding that Thomas has lived around Augusta and is known there in the community.
Hattan said she called Eddy’s Ford of Augusta owner Brandon Steven — both of whom attended high school together — to see if he’d be interested in selling it to her.
“When she called me, I told her it’s not for sale,” Steven said, adding that the Ford store “has always done good for me.”
But then Hattan told Steven she was going to come see him to talk more about it. Once that meeting took place, and Steven understood how the Ford dealership fits Hattan’s business model of operating small town auto dealerships, he agreed to a sale.
“It fits her model more than mine,” Steven said.
Steven said he prefers to operate auto dealerships in urban areas. His Wichita dealerships include Eddy’s Toyota, Subaru of Wichita, Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac, Eddy’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Eddy’s Volvo Cars of Wichita and Super Car Guys. He also owns Eddy’s Mazda of Lees Summit, Mo., in the Kansas City area.
When Jill Hattan bought out Jim Hattan’s ownership in Don Hattan Chevrolet in 2010, she said she didn’t envision ever buying another auto dealership again.
“I never would have guessed I would be in this spot,” Hattan said. “But it’s been a great thing.”
And she said adding the dealership comes in the interest of growing her company for her employees, which with the addition of the Ford store will total about 140.
“Growing wasn’t necessarily the first thing on my list,” she said, adding that her life is busy enough running the dealerships she has as well as being a mom to twin, 4-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy. “The only way we’ve been able to do this is surrounding ourselves with good people.
“They have given us the opportunity to grow.”
But she’s not sure what the namesake of the Chevrolet dealership would think about also being a dealer for Chevy’s main competition.
“It’s exciting for us, even though it’s Ford and my grandfather might be going, ‘What are you doing?’”
