Librarian of Congress giving presentation at Marshall

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will be making a presentation at Marshall University this week, and the school says its satellite libraries will operate on a modified schedule for the day.
The schedule changes for Wednesday are to allow library faculty and staff to attend the presentation on the Huntington campus.
Marshall says the South Charleston campus library will close at 2 p.m., and the James E. Morrow Library on the Huntington campus will close at 3 p.m. Normal hours will resume on Thursday.
Also, the Special Collections department and the Morrow Stacks in Morrow Library will remain closed Thursday for participation in History Day activities at the state Capitol. Government documents, classrooms and the testing center will remain open regular hours.
Library facilities will resume regular hours Friday.
