The Latest: Louisiana's special session on taxes opens

The Latest on Louisiana's special legislative session (all times local):
4:10 p.m.
Louisiana's lawmakers have opened their latest special session, called by Gov. John Bel Edwards to close a $1 billion budget gap caused by expiring temporary taxes.
The House and Senate gaveled in Monday afternoon for their fifth special session in two years, all of them dealing with budget uncertainty in Louisiana.
The Democratic governor wants lawmakers to replace expiring taxes to avoid deep cuts to education, health care and public safety programs in the financial year that begins July 1.
More than $1.3 billion in taxes are expiring, but rising revenue from other tax types reduced the shortfall's size. Edwards wants lawmakers to offset about $1 billion with tax revenue.
It's unclear if he can reach a deal with enough House Republicans for a tax package to pass.
3 p.m.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is bringing guests to the special session who receive aid from programs that could be on the chopping block if lawmakers don't pass taxes to close a $1 billion budget gap.
The Democratic governor is speaking Monday evening to the House and Senate as they gather for their latest special session centered on Louisiana's financial uncertainty.
In the audience during his speech will be a freshman at Southeastern Louisiana University who uses the TOPS college tuition program; the executive director of the Arc of Louisiana, an organization that provides assistance to people with developmental disabilities; and a 10-year-old girl with disabilities whose family relies on a state aid program.
Edwards says their programs are at risk of budget cuts if the majority-Republican Legislature doesn't agree to replace expiring temporary taxes.
6 a.m.
Louisiana lawmakers are still struggling to agree on an approach to stabilizing state finances a decade into seesawing cycles of repeated budget gaps and short-term fixes.
They open their latest special session Monday. It's their fifth special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards to address budget uncertainty in two years.
The session begins at 4 p.m.
The Republican-led Legislature and the Democratic governor are staring down a $1 billion budget hole that hits July 1, caused by the looming expiration of temporary sales taxes.
Edwards wants the expiring taxes replaced with other taxes, saying without the revenue, Louisiana will be forced to make damaging cuts to education, health care and public safety programs.
It's unclear if he can reach a deal with enough GOP lawmakers for taxes to pass.
