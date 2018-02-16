'Putin's chef' among Russians indicted by Mueller

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011, file photo, Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during dinner at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow, Russia. Progozhin is known as “Putin’s chef” _ a wealthy Russian businessman and restaurateur who gained favor with Putin through his stomach. On Feb. 16, 2016, Prigozhin, along with 12 other Russians and three Russian organizations, was charged by the U.S. government as part of a vast and wide-ranging effort to sway political opinion during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to the indictment, Prigozhin and his companies provided significant funding to the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based troll farm that allegedly used bogus social media postings and advertisements fraudulently purchased in the name of Americans to influence the White House race. Misha Japaridze, Pool, File AP Photo