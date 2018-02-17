K-12 boost contingent on cutting cyber schools, shared time

FILE- In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, Gov. Rick Snyder, center, speaks flanked by State Budget Director John Walsh, left, and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, right, while presenting the state budget in Lansing, Mich. To boost base K-12 funding by the largest amount in 17 years, Snyder wants to cut funding to cyber schools and curtail funding for public schools that teach non-core classes to private school students. Detroit News via AP Dale G.Young