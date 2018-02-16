Business

Northam to sign hospital bill in Patrick County

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 02:50 AM

STUART, Va.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is headed to Patrick County to sign a piece of legislation aimed at paving the way for a shuttered hospital to reopen.

Northam is scheduled to sign the measure Friday afternoon.

The bill retroactively extends the expired state certification of the 25-bed Pioneer Community Hospital. It's intended to make it easier for another provider to take over the facility.

The hospital was Patrick County's only one. The county's emergency services coordinator told the Roanoke Times last year that the closure meant residents won't have night-time health care they can drive to in "a timely manner" unless they live near the county lines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Atwoods wants to open in Maize

View More Video