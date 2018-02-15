Public money fuels Indiana Senate candidate's publicity bid

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rokita says excessive government spending is "choking our economy and stealing freedom." But the Republican apparently does not have the same concern over using public money to promoting his efforts in office. An Associated Press review finds Rokita has spent roughly $3 million on media campaigns, mailers and other forms of mass communication. He is vying to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo