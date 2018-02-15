Business

Economic development program announces $2.6M in grants

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018

RICHMOND, Va.

Nine projects across Virginia intended to boost economic development will collectively receive just over $2.6 million in state grants.

Gov. Ralph Northam's office on Wednesday announced the grants that will be given out through the GO Virginia program.

Among the recipients is a proposed drone facility in York County, a project that aims to address the demand for welders throughout the Shenandoah Valley and a grading project to improve an industrial park in southwest Virginia.

Northam's office said in a news release that local governments have committed $2.6 million toward the nine projects.

