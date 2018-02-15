US secretary of state in Lebanon as part of Mideast trip

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks at a news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. The Trump administration is set to boost aid to Jordan by more than $1 billion over the next five years, in spite of President Donald Trump's repeated threats to punish countries that don't agree with U.S. policy in the Middle East. Raad Adayleh AP Photo