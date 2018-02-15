Business

Lobbyist's bid to cut allegations from indictment rejected

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 01:31 AM

PHOENIX

A judge has rejected a lobbyist's request to delete several allegations in an indictment that accuses him of serving as a middle man in a scheme to bribe an Arizona utility regulator on behalf of a water company owner.

U.S. District Judge John Tuchi ruled Wednesday that the request by lobbyist Jim Norton was moot.

Norton wanted to cut an allegation he acted as a go-between for then-Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce and company owner George Johnson in arranging the purchase of a $350,000 property for Pierce in exchange for favorable votes for Johnson's business.

The indictment alleges Johnson funneled $31,000 through Norton to Pierce and Pierce's wife for favorable treatment in a rate case.

Prosecutors opposed Norton's request.

Pierce, his wife, Norton and Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges.

