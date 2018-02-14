President Donald Trump, joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, right, speaks to media during a meeting with bipartisan members of congress about infrastructure in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
President Donald Trump, joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, right, speaks to media during a meeting with bipartisan members of congress about infrastructure in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo

Trump shows willingness to raise fuel taxes

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press

February 14, 2018 03:48 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is signaling his openness to a 25-cent fuel tax increase to help pay for his infrastructure proposal in a meeting with members of Congress.

Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware says in a statement that Trump said he'd be willing to provide leadership on a 25-cent increase in the federal gas and diesel tax, which hasn't been increased since 1993.

Trump made the comments in a meeting with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss his infrastructure plan.

The White House is declining comment on his discussions in the closed-door meeting. But a spokeswoman says "everything is on the table" in the infrastructure plan, the gas tax has "pros and cons" and Trump was "leading a thoughtful discussion" on ways to address the nation's infrastructure problems.

