City faces losing several firefighters amid budget crisis

Approximately two-thirds of the firefighters in a small Arizona city say they will resign by the end of the month.
The Arizona Daily Star reports 19 of South Tucson's 30 firefighters have submitted their resignations ahead of a March 1 deadline.
A former South Tucson firefighter claims that due to the mass resignations there are two days next month where only one South Tucson Fire Department employee is scheduled to work on a specific shift.
That claim could not be confirmed.
Dwindling funds have forced the city to make cuts in several areas, including the fire department.
City Manager Sixto Molina says it's too early to tell which firefighters will be working specific shifts next month, as the city is working to find replacements and persuade some not to leave.
