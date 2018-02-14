Vermont governor to serve as co-chair of border commission

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will serve as the first state co-chair of the federally funded economic development organization that has helped create jobs in depressed areas of Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and upstate New York.
Scott was elected co-chair of the Northern Border Regional Commission by representatives of governors from Maine, New Hampshire and New York at the panel's January meeting. Vermont officials made the announcement on Wednesday.
Since it was created in 2008, the commission has awarded more than $30 million to support 155 grants in the four states.
Officials highlighted one of those projects partially funded by the grants on Wednesday. It's a mobile app for the Vermont Brewers Association brewery passport program that draws visitors to Vermont breweries.
