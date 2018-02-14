Lawmakers call for appointee's removal after racist postings

South Carolina lawmakers are calling for the removal of a county-level transportation official after racist comments surfaced in social media postings.
Lawmakers on Wednesday circulated screenshots from a Facebook account associated with Charleston County Transportation Committee appointee Robert E. Miller Jr. In one posting with a picture of former President Barack Obama's recently-unveiled official portrait, Miller commented "DAMN MUSLIM BAST'RD!!" and used a racial epithet to describe Obama.
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson called the language "very alarming" and urged a review of issues on which Miller has worked for various county boards on which he has served.
There was no answer Wednesday at numbers listed for the Transportation Committee or Miller's home.
