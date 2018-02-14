Agency adopts more responsive tone on airplane noise

In this Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 photo, a low-flying jetliner that just took off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport banks over the Navajo Code Talkers memorial at the Arizona Capitol. Last year’s court victory by Phoenix and neighborhood groups over the Federal Aviation Administration has prompted the agency to be more responsive to residents as it continues to beat back noise complaints around the United States over the air traffic modernization plan known as “NextGen.” Bob Christie AP Photo