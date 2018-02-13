FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical executives including Celgene Corp.'s Executive Chairman Bob Hugin, second from right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Hugin, who retired from the pharmaceutical firm on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, announced in a Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, email he will challenge the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., by competing for the Republican nomination in New Jersey's Tuesday, June 5, 2018, primary against technology consultant Richard Pezzullo.
Business

GOP Senate hopeful jabs Menendez, distances self from Trump

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press

February 13, 2018 03:34 PM

DELRAN, N.J.

The Republican running to unseat Sen. Bob Menendez launched his campaign alluding to the Democratic New Jersey senator's dropped corruption charges and promising to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Bob Hugin (HYOO'-gihn) served as a top executive at the New Jersey pharmaceutical company Celgene for nearly 20 years before retiring this year. He kicked off his campaign Tuesday with stops on both ends of the state.

Hugin did not mention Menendez's federal corruption charges directly, but says the two-term senator violated the public's trust. He denied wrongdoing and prosecutors dropped charges last month after a November mistrial.

Hugin says he promises to be an "independent voice" and to disagree with Trump if his plans are bad for New Jersey.

A Democratic Senate Campaign Committee spokesman says Hugin will be "rubber stamp" for Trump.

