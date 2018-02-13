GOP Senate hopeful jabs Menendez, distances self from Trump

The Republican running to unseat Sen. Bob Menendez launched his campaign alluding to the Democratic New Jersey senator's dropped corruption charges and promising to stand up to President Donald Trump.
Bob Hugin (HYOO'-gihn) served as a top executive at the New Jersey pharmaceutical company Celgene for nearly 20 years before retiring this year. He kicked off his campaign Tuesday with stops on both ends of the state.
Hugin did not mention Menendez's federal corruption charges directly, but says the two-term senator violated the public's trust. He denied wrongdoing and prosecutors dropped charges last month after a November mistrial.
Hugin says he promises to be an "independent voice" and to disagree with Trump if his plans are bad for New Jersey.
A Democratic Senate Campaign Committee spokesman says Hugin will be "rubber stamp" for Trump.
