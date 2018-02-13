China imposes anti-dumping measure amid trade tensions

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, paramilitary police patrol near a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China imposed measures Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, against importers of a U.S. industrial chemical, requiring them to post deposits in preparation for possible anti-dumping duties amid rising trade tension with Washington. Chinatopix via AP, File)