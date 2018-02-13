Friend of ex-S. Korean president, Lotte chairman get prison

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Choi Soon-sil, the jailed confidante of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, shouts upon her arrival at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court is set to deliver a verdict Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 in the case of the woman at the center of an influence-peddling scandal that triggered the country’s first presidential impeachment and the conviction of an heir to the Samsung empire. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo