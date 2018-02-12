Business

US charges 5 ex-Venezuelan officials in oil bribery probe

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 03:50 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia

U.S. prosecutors in Houston have unsealed charges against five former Venezuelan officials in connection with an alleged major bribery scheme at Venezuela's state-run oil giant PDVSA.

Among those charged with money laundering Monday are Rafael Reiter and Deputy Energy Minister Nervis Villalobos. Both were aides to Venezuela's former oil czar and recently removed ambassador to the United Nations, Rafael Ramirez, who was not charged.

The indictment alleges two PDVSA vendors sent more than $27 million in bribes to Swiss accounts controlled by Villalobos and another former official, Luis Carlos Leon, who was also charged. All three men were arrested in Spain last year and are facing extradition.

The Justice Department has now announced charges against a total of 15 individuals as part of a larger probe into bribery at PDVSA.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich

View More Video