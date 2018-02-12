Business

New Mexico Senate seeks income tax credit for rooftop solar

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 03:35 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The New Mexico Senate has approved a tax credit that would offset costs of solar energy systems for households, small businesses and farms.

The Senate voted 37-3 on Monday for a bill that offsets income taxes to reward investments in small-scale rooftop solar investments.

The proposal now moves the House. Outgoing GOP Gov. Susana Martinez has indicated she is unlikely to support stand-alone tax measures.

Bill sponsor and Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque says the bill reinstates tax credits that expired in 2016 and cap annual credits at $5 million. The new credit would gradually decline from 10 percent of costs to 6 percent over a 15-year period.

Republican Sen. Sander Rue of Albuquerque voted in favor but indicated the bill is unlikely to become law this year.

