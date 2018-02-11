Want to talk about the state's money? Budget plenty of time

FILE - In a Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Assemblyman William Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, left, and Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, D-Bronx, listen to testimony from Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren during a joint legislative budget hearing on local government, in Albany, N.Y. Some legislative hearings on the governor's spending proposals go on for up to 13 hours, giving the Empire State some of the nation's most drawn-out budget discussions. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo