Taco John’s opens in Derby Monday with an enticing offer

Taco John’s is making a return to the greater Wichita area Monday when its new restaurant opens in Derby at the Derby Marketplace.
Mohamad Touffaha and Mike Issa are opening the restaurant in their new strip center where they also recently opened their latest IHOP.
Taco John’s will open at 10 a.m., and the first 50 customers will receive golden tickets that are good for one free potato Ole a day for a year. They are a highly addictive cross between French fries and tater tots. Seriously, it’s hard for the average person to stop eating them once they start, and that includes Taco John’s employees who work around them every day.
There also will be an online raffle for 50 winners if you go to the Taco John’s Facebook page.
The restaurant, which has a drive-through, will be open from 7 a.m. for breakfast tacos to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Jon Walls, a Taco John’s franchise business consultant who is helping open the restaurant, says the chain also celebrates Taco Tuesday’s each week with crispy tacos for 89 cents each.
“We’re just as famous for Taco Tuesday as we are potato Oles.”
Touffaha and Issa are now eyeing Wichita for another Taco John’s. We’ll keep you posted.
