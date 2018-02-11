India, China vie for influence as crisis unfolds in Maldives

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Maldivian police officers detain an opposition protestor demanding the release of political prisoners during a protest in Male, Maldives. As a political crisis plays out in the Maldives, a quiet tug of war is taking place around it, with regional heavyweights China and India vying for strategic dominance in the picturesque Indian Ocean nation. Mohamed Sharuhaan, File AP Photo