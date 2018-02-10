Jon Huntsman Sr. funeral taking place at arena with his name

FILE - This Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, shows Jon Huntsman, Sr. speaking to reporters during a press conference, in Salt Lake City. Several thousand people are expected to attend the funeral Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Salt Lake City for billionaire and philanthropist Huntsman, with speeches scheduled by top-ranking Mormon leaders and his son, the U.S. ambassador to Russia. Huntsman died Feb. 2 at age 80. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo