DAs ask pot regulators to nix 'cannabis cafes'

District Attorneys are asking state marijuana regulators to hold off on the licensing of certain types of businesses, including so-called cannabis cafes and home delivery services.
In a letter Friday to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission, the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association says draft regulations that would allow for such businesses go beyond the scope of the state's recreational pot law and greatly increase "the risks to public safety."
The DAs cited impaired driving, theft and access to marijuana by minors as among their worries.
The letter echoes concerns recently expressed to the commission by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who also took issue with the licensing of social consumption establishments, and mixed-use settings such as movie theaters.
The commission has said it will consider all input before finalizing its marijuana regulations.
