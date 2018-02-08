Business

Florida legislators pass rival $87 billion budgets

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 03:09 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida legislators have passed dueling budgets that have wide differences in how much money should be spent in the coming year.

The Florida House and Senate voted on Thursday for rival versions of a new $87 billion state budget. They have until early March to work out the differences in order to end the annual session on time.

While the two chambers are spending roughly the same, they are not spending the same amount in key areas, including on environmental programs, public schools and on state universities.

The House approved its budget by a 85-27 vote, while the Senate passed its budget on a 33-1 vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some House Democrats said they were voting against the budget because it does not spend enough on affordable housing and mental health programs.

  Comments  