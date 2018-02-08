How the market's turmoil could affect Fed's rate decisions

FILE- In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Jerome Powell arrives to take the oath of office as Federal Reserve Board chair at the Federal Reserve in Washington. On Monday the Dow Jones industrial average endured its worst percentage drop since 2011. The market turbulence had been set off by fears that higher inflation would lead the Fed to accelerate its interest rates hikes and weaken the economy and the stock market. The worry among investors is just one of the issues Powell faces as he succeeds Janet Yellen. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo