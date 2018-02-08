Regulators OK discharge permit for pipeline expansion plan

Regulators have approved a construction stormwater discharge permit for Mountaineer Gas Co.'s proposed natural gas distribution line expansion in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.
The Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release Wednesday the permit gives the DEP wide-ranging inspection and enforcement authority for the project.
The 23-mile project through Berkeley and Morgan counties includes crossing several creeks.
Mountaineer Gas has said it also plans to build a distribution line to supply natural gas for the expansion from a Columbia Gas transmission line in Pennsylvania.
Charleston-based Mountaineer Gas has about 220,000 customers and nearly 6,000 miles of pipelines.
