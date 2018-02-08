Former employee admits embezzling

A former employee of the company that makes Crystal Hot Sauce has admitted stealing more than $400,000 from the company before being caught by federal authorities.
The New Orleans Advocate reports 61-year-old Wayne Soniat pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count each of wire fraud and falsifying federal income tax returns during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman. Sentencing is set for May 16.
Soniat's attorney, Marion Floyd, says his client was committed to "working as hard as he can" to fully pay back the more than $437,000 stolen from Baumer Foods over five years beginning in November 2009.
The scheme involved signing time sheets for a handful of temporary contract workers who had not actually put in any hours.
