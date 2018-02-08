Wynn case raises question: When do investors need to know?

FILE- This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. Facing investigations by gambling regulators and allegations of sexual misconduct, Wynn has stepped down as chairman and CEO of the resorts bearing his names. The Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts in a statement said Wynn's resignation Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, was effective immediately. Wynn has vehemently denied the report's allegations. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo