Vietnam jails activist for livestreaming pollution march

Hoang Duc Binh, center right, and Nguyen Nam Phong, center left, appear in court in the central province of Nghe An, Vietnam, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Binh was convicted of abusing democratic freedoms to infringe on the interest of the state and opposing officers on duty and given 14 years in prison while Phong received two years in jail for opposing officers on duty at the trial that lasted half a day. Bich Hue via AP Vietnam News Agency