Abbas' government sued over alleged CIA-backed wiretapping

File - In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting with the Palestinian Central Council in the West Bank city of Ramallah. A former Palestinian intelligence chief and the head of the West Bank bar association have sued the government of President Mahmoud Abbas after a 37-page document by an anonymous whistleblower alleged the two men, along with thousands of other officials, politicians, opposition figures and militants, were targeted in a large-scale wiretapping operation backed by the CIA. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo