Samsung heir freed after appeal wins suspended jail term

Lee Jae-yong, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives at the Seoul High Court for a hearing in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The court handed down a 2 ½ year suspended jail sentence for corruption to Samsung’s billionaire heir Lee. Lee, the only son of Samsung’s ailing chairman, was given a five-year prison term in August on bribery and other charges linked to a political scandal that took down former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Ahn Young-joon. Pool AP Photo