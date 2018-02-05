New York City mayor in hot seat at Albany hearing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has faced tough questions from state lawmakers about the city's contribution to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The Democrat testified for more than three hours before a legislative budget panel Monday. While many lawmakers took de Blasio to task over the city's struggling subway system, others demanded answers to questions about city policing, public housing, garbage collection, taxes and the condition of school cafeterias.
De Blasio's annual appearance is an Albany tradition, giving his critics in the Legislature an opportunity to question the mayor on their own turf.
The mayor told lawmakers that he supports higher taxes on wealthy earners to raise money for the subway. He said city residents already contribute enough to the system.
