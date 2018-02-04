Report: power lines sparked 2 Northern California wildfires

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, Coffey Park homes burn in Santa Rosa, Calif. Investigators have determined that power lines buffeted by heavy winds ignited at least two small fires the night of Oct. 8, 2017, in Northern California neighborhoods. The Press Democrat reported Saturday, Feb. 4, 2018 that the findings by the Santa Rosa Fire Department are the first public reports into what caused some of the dozens of blazes that erupted that night and became the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history. The Press Democrat via AP, File Kent Porter