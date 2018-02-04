State cancels lease at site of salmon net-pen collapse

FILE--In this Aug 22, 2017, file photo, Allen Cooke, left, and Nathan Cultee emerge from the hold of the Marathon after having separated out the 16 farm-raised Atlantic salmon they caught fishing off Point Williams, Wash. State officials said Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 that Cooke Aquaculture's failure to adequately clean nets holding farmed salmon led to the net pen failure last summer that released thousands of invasive Atlantic salmon into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times via AP, file Dean Rutz