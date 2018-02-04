The Latest: Signal system down at site of train crash

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:05 What is n-bomb? Pause 2:50 American Shaman to open store near Rock Road 1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 0:37 Rehab facility to finally open 1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:03 Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita 0:45 Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:59 Wichita’s only school uniform store closes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After a train collision in West Columbia, passengers are being housed at Pine Ridge Middle School. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

After a train collision in West Columbia, passengers are being housed at Pine Ridge Middle School. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com