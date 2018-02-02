Lands stripped from Utah monuments open to claims, leases

FILE - This May 8, 2017, file photo shows an aerial view of Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. The window opened Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, for oil, gas, uranium and coal companies to make requests or stake claims to lands that were cut from two sprawling Utah national monuments by President Trump in December but there doesn't appear to be a rush to seize the opportunity. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File Francisco Kjolseth