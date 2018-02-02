Rwanda, Uganda trade claims over treatment of refugees

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni adjusts his hat, as he attends an election rally at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. The neighboring East African countries of Uganda and Rwanda have faced years of uneasy relations and in 2018 tensions have risen over claims of forced repatriation and torture. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo