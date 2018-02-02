Tax protesters at Sen. Collins' office won't be charged

Nine protesters who were previously charged with criminal trespass after a protest at U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' Portland office will have their charges dropped.
The Republican senator asked the Cumberland County District Attorney to not charge the protesters in exchange for a $100 donation from each of them toward a victims' compensation fund. Members of the protest group were protesting Collins' support of the Republican tax overhaul bill passed last year.
Collins voted in favor of the bill after it was amended to preserve some state and local tax deductions.
All nine were present in court Thursday morning.
Never miss a local story.
A spokeswoman for Collins says the district attorney handled the matter fairly and efficiently.
Comments