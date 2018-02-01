UK's May: EU nationals won't get same rights after Brexit

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, British Prime Minister Theresa May stands with lion dancers during a cultural reception at the British ambassador's residence in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. May on Wednesday called for expanding the "global strategic partnership" between the United Kingdom and China, at the start of a visit to the world's second-largest economy focused on hashing out new trade arrangements once the U.K. leaves the European Union. Xinhua via AP Jin Liangkuai