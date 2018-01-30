Florida lawmakers to take on sexual harassment in government

Florida lawmakers are beginning to tackle the issue of sexual harassment at a time when the Capitol is under increased scrutiny for bad behavior.
The Senate Ethics and Election Committee unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would create new penalties for elected officials, candidates, state agency workers and lobbyists who commit sexual harassment.
Also Tuesday, the House released its proposal to fight sexual harassment in government. While the Senate and House proposals are different, there's more in common than not, and the sponsors predicted the differences will be worked out before the legislative session ends March 9.
Both bills would create a task force that would work to prevent sexual harassment in government.
Democratic Sen. Lauren Book noted her bill is being considered while the chamber is missing two senators who resigned over sexual scandals.
