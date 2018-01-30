California lawmakers seek bullet train as cost rises

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown, center, and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, fourth from right, sign a portion of a rail at the California High-Speed Rail Authority groundbreaking event as Gina McCarthy, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, standing next to Brown at left, watches in Fresno, Calif. A bipartisan team of lawmakers are seeking a formal audit of California's high-speed rail project following a nearly $3 billion jump in costs. Democratic Sen. Jim Beall and Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson will make their pitch for the audit Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, to a joint committee that will choose whether to authorize it.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown, center, and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, fourth from right, sign a portion of a rail at the California High-Speed Rail Authority groundbreaking event as Gina McCarthy, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, standing next to Brown at left, watches in Fresno, Calif. A bipartisan team of lawmakers are seeking a formal audit of California's high-speed rail project following a nearly $3 billion jump in costs. Democratic Sen. Jim Beall and Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson will make their pitch for the audit Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, to a joint committee that will choose whether to authorize it. Gary Kazanjian, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown, center, and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, fourth from right, sign a portion of a rail at the California High-Speed Rail Authority groundbreaking event as Gina McCarthy, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, standing next to Brown at left, watches in Fresno, Calif. A bipartisan team of lawmakers are seeking a formal audit of California's high-speed rail project following a nearly $3 billion jump in costs. Democratic Sen. Jim Beall and Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson will make their pitch for the audit Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, to a joint committee that will choose whether to authorize it. Gary Kazanjian, File AP Photo

Business

California lawmakers seek bullet train as cost rises

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

January 30, 2018 01:20 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A bipartisan duo of lawmakers is seeking an audit of California's high-speed rail project following a nearly $3 billion jump in costs.

Democratic Sen. Jim Beall of San Jose and Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson are pitching their request to a legislative audit committee Tuesday. A representative from the California High-Speed Rail Authority has also been asked to testify.

California's plan to build a high-speed train from Los Angeles to San Francisco by 2029 is estimated to cost more than $65 billion, a price tag that's gone up substantially in the last decade. The cost of an initial segment in the Central Valley recently jumped by $3 billion.

A biennial business plan outlining the project's future is due to the Legislature later this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  