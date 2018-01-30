AP Interview: Chinese editor Hu Shuli steps aside, not down

In this Jan. 18, 2018 photo, Hu Shuli, publisher at Caixin Media, speaks during an interview at the Caixin offices in Beijing. In a rare interview with the Associated Press, Hu spoke bullishly about transitioning into a publisher role at Caixin, the newsmagazine she co-founded in 2009, and the prospect of doing more to help Chinese women gain their rights as the "Me Too" movement goes global. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo