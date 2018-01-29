United States Consul General, F. John Bray, third left, participates in the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigeria Stock Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday Jan. 29, 2018. United States Consul General F. John Bray says U.S. support for Nigeria's economy will continue given its tremendous demographic. He spoke with The Associated Press Monday after participating in the closing gong ceremony at the Nigeria Stock Exchange House in Lagos. He said the U.S. private sector invests $8.1 billion in Nigeria per year.
US diplomat in Nigeria says country is ripe for investors

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 02:39 PM

LAGOS, Nigeria

The head of the U.S. Consulate in Nigeria's capital says U.S. support for Nigeria's economy will continue given the African country's demographics.

United States Consul General F. John Bray spoke with The Associated Press on Monday after participating in the closing gong ceremony at the Nigeria Stock Exchange House in Lagos.

Bray says the U.S. private sector invests $8.1 billion a year in Nigeria and the country's population of 180 million provides a tremendous base of consumers.

Bray said that businesses without a strategy for Nigeria don't have an investment strategy for Africa.

The consul says he discusses diversifying the Nigerian economy with American business leaders.

However, Nigeria's crippled infrastructure has made doing business there difficult. Power outages, road blockages and security issues are some of the issues investors consider.

