US diplomat in Nigeria says country is ripe for investors

United States Consul General, F. John Bray, third left, participates in the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigeria Stock Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday Jan. 29, 2018. United States Consul General F. John Bray says U.S. support for Nigeria's economy will continue given its tremendous demographic. He spoke with The Associated Press Monday after participating in the closing gong ceremony at the Nigeria Stock Exchange House in Lagos. He said the U.S. private sector invests $8.1 billion in Nigeria per year. Sunday Alamba AP Photo